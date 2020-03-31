It was morning on March 4, 1918, when Private Albert Gitchell of the U.S. Army reported to the hospital at Fort Riley, Kan., complaining of symptoms of sore throat, fever and headache.
By noon, over 100 of his fellow soldiers had reported similar symptoms, marking what are believed to be the first cases of the historic influenza pandemic of 1918, later known as Spanish flu.
The flu would eventually kill 675,000 Americans and an estimated 20 million to 50 million people around the world, proving to be a far deadlier force than the First World War.
Fast forward 102 years to March 1, 2020, and the United States is once again in the beginning stages of a devastating pandemic named only 18 days before: COVID-19. On the first day of March there were 70 confirmed cases of the disease in the country; on the last day of March — the day this article was written — there were 165,500 confirmed cases, according to Worldometers, an online real-time data resource.
On the same day, the death count from the coronavirus disease exceeded 3,500. For comparison, 2,977 Americans died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Schools, churches and several businesses are closed. Entertainment of nearly every form is off-limits. The citizens of West Plains are feeling the frustration that goes along with the stay-at-home order that city officials ordered Friday.
But the idea of “social distancing” to slow the spread of infectious disease is not a new concept.
Officials recognized early on in their fight against the 1918 influenza pandemic that disrupting the regular human interaction patterns of daily life was key to curbing the spread.
On Oct. 8, 1918, West Plains Mayor James P. Harlin issued a proclamation:
“I hereby proclaim that a malignant, infectious and contagious disease, commonly known as Spanish Influenza, is prevalent in West Plains, and nearby towns, and because of that fact, I, James P. Harlin, Mayor of the city of West Plains, desirous of preventing the further development of said disease, do hereby respectfully request that, beginning at midnight October 8, 1918, all schools, churches, theaters, dance halls, and all public meetings of any and every nature whatsoever in this city, with the one exception of Liberty Loan meetings, close and remain closed until further orders, and the board of health is hereby instructed to take all steps and all measures necessary to avoid, suppress and mitigate such disease.”
Mayor Harlin’s order came only one week after the first mention of the influenza outbreak in the West Plains Daily Quill. The first article pertaining to influenza was a notice that the WWI military draft call had been halted.
The same day the Quill ran the first news article on the flu, an ad for Bohrer’s Drug store promoting Dobelle’s Solution to prevent Spanish influenza also printed. The ad ran regularly for the entire course of the pandemic.
Dobelle’s Solution was a mixture of sodium borate (Borax), baking soda, phenol and glycerol used as an astringent or antiseptic wash for the throat and nose.
On Sept. 28, 1918, a Liberty Loan parade was held in Philadelphia. Ignoring the warnings of influenza among soldiers preparing for World War I, the march to support the war effort drew 200,000 people who crammed together to watch the procession. Three days later, every bed in Philadelphia’s 31 hospitals was filled with sick and dying patients infected by the Spanish flu.
By the end of week, more than 4,500 were dead. When politicians closed down the city, it was too late.
A different story played out in St. Louis, 900 miles away. Within two days of detecting its first cases among civilians, the city closed schools, playgrounds, libraries, courtrooms and churches.
Work shifts were staggered and streetcar ridership was strictly limited. Public gatherings of more than 20 people were banned.
The extreme measures — now known as social distancing — kept per capita flu-related deaths in St. Louis to less than half of those in Philadelphia.
To date, Howell County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19, and for some, that fact makes it difficult to understand the necessity of the measures being taken to slow the spread of the disease.
However, projections indicate COVID-19 will come to Howell County, it will come to West Plains and the precautions taken now will determine how devastating the impact will be.
Spanish Influenza coverage occupied real estate on the front page of the Quill nearly every day from October to December of 1918. Then in January 1919, the coverage nearly disappeared. It was as though people were simply tired of talking about it, as though it had been accepted as a daily part of life.
In November 1918 the Quill ran an article headlined, “Influenza Epidemic Seems To Be Abating Everywhere.” The article’s writer echoed similar sentiments heard from experts around the country that the spread of the disease was slowing. West Plains City Physician Dr. P.D. Gum was quoted as saying, “It is probable that the disease will disappear quite as suddenly as it appeared.”
This would prove to be just a temporary respite.
The flu certainly wasn’t gone; in fact, it was the second and third waves that brought the wave of death crashing to the shore.
While the Ozarks were not hit as hard as many more metropolitan areas of the country, the region still suffered losses and carried scars for years to come.
“Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” Those words spoken by Winston Churchill in 1948, seem applicable to the situation the people of the world find themselves in today.
