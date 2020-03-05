Members of the Howell County Commission will gather at 10 a.m. today for their semiweekly meeting on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The agenda includes a review of the February general ledger report, and review and approval of an agreement between the commission and the South Central Solid Waste Management District Executive Board.
Accounts payable will be approved and guests will be recognized.
Commissioners typically meet Mondays and Thursdays. The public is welcome.
