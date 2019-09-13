The City of Mtn. View is now taking applications from candidates seeking to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Mayor Patrick Reed in late May.
The interim position was filled by Mayor Pro Tem Wes Stuart, who has since resigned and works in West Plains as a police officer. Paul O’Brien is now serving as interim mayor, Mtn. View City Administrator Mike Wake said.
One application has been turned in to date, but several other individuals have expressed interest, said Wake. The term will end in April when an election will be held for the seat, which is held for a two-year term.
Candidates may drop off an application until 4 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 126 Oak St. in Mtn. View. To qualify candidates must be at least 25 years old, live in city limits and owe no property taxes.
All are welcome to attend a special meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 at Mtn. View City Hall, beginning with an open session during which mayoral hopefuls can introduce themselves and talk about what they plan to do as Mtn. View mayor.
City council members will then go into closed session to discuss their choices followed by a vote in open session.
“Hopefully we have good candidates and they have a hard time picking,” Wake said.
Reed served as mayor for seven years prior to his resignation and had been an alderman for six years. He cited personal and family reasons for leaving the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.