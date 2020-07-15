West Plains police are enlisting the public's help for information regarding a break-in at Richards Brothers Feed.
On Friday, officers with the West Plains Police Department responded to Richards Brothers Feed on West Second Street for a report of a break-in, said Public Information Officer John Murrell. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered two suspects entered the business through a rear door.
Once inside, several items were stolen including game cameras, flashlights, pocket knives and business checks, along with several snack cakes and soft drinks, said Murrell. Extensive damage was also caused to an antique safe in an attempt to open it, he added
At this time, the suspects have not been identified and the investigation is ongoing, said Murrell.
If anyone has any information in regard to the incident, they are asked to contact the West Plains Police Department at 417-256-2244 or email crimetips@westplains.net.
