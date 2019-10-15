The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss bids and grants, among other items on the tentative agenda. The meeting will be held in the Commission Room on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The first order of business on the agenda is the approval of accounts payable. Commissioners will also designate delegates to the Missouri Association of Counties Annual Conference that will be held from Nov. 17 to 19.
At 10:30 a.m. representatives of the South Central Ozarks Council of Governments will meet with the commission regarding a Community Development Block Grant for Howell County.
Bids to renovate lighting for a courtroom in the Howell County Courthouse are due by 11 a.m. and will be opened and considered by the commissioners. The commission will also discuss accounting for the County Survey Remonumentation Program grant.
At 1:30 p.m. representatives with the University of Missouri Extension Center are expected to meet with commissioners to present update on extension programs.
Any guests in attendance will be recognized.
Commissioners typically meet Mondays and Thursdays.
