In Douglas County, six cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed and reported to public health officials this week, and three more cases considered probable infections. Total cases, confirmed and probable, to date are 379; of those, 18 are active.
One death attributed to COVID-19 was reported on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 18.
Case counts are fairly balanced among age groups from 10 to 80, with a slightly higher number of cases, between 40 and 50, reported for those between ages 60 and 79, and a slightly lower number, between 30 and 40, reported for those in the 20 to 29 age group. About 40 cases have been reported for most other age groups, with the exception of 9 and younger, in which about 10 cases have been reported.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 174,632.
25,000+: St. Louis County.
10,000-19,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
5,000-9,999: Boone, Greene, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
1,000-4,999: Buchanan, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Howell, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, McDonald, Newton, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, Scott, St. Francois, Taney, Webster.
500-999: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Bollinger, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Lafayette, Livingston, Madison, Marion, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Polk, Randolph, Saline, Stoddard, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Wright.
100-499: Andrew, Barton, Bates, Benton, Caldwell, Carroll, Carter, Cedar, Clark, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Hickory, Holt, Howard, Iron, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Maries, Mississippi, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pike, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Ste. Genevieve, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne.
50-99: Atchison, Chariton, Knox, Putnam, Reynolds, Scotland.
Under 50: Mercer, Schuyler, Worth.
Deaths: 2,870.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 108,640.
10,000+: Washington, Pulaski.
5,000-9,999: Benton.
1,000-4,999: Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jefferson, Johnson, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, Pope, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Columbia, Cross, Franklin, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Logan, Phillips, Randolph.
100-499: Bradley, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland, Conway, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Fulton, Grant, Lafayette, Little River, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren, Woodruff.
Under 100: Calhoun.
Deaths: 1,875.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
