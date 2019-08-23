In honor of back-to-school season, WGU Missouri has announced it will award $150,000 in scholarships to busy adults interested in furthering their education.
Each Back to School Scholarship is valued up to $2,000 and is open to new students interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any of the university’s 60-plus degree programs in information technology, business, K-12 teacher education and healthcare professions, including nursing.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is Sept. 30.
The scholarships will be applied at the rate of $500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. While multiple scholarships will be awarded, it is a competitive program and scholarships will be granted based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study and current competency, as well as other considerations.
“The thought of going back to school can be a challenging prospect for busy, working adults,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, chancellor of WGU Missouri. “WGU Missouri offers an affordable, flexible degree path for students who are working full-time and raising families. We are proud to also be able to offer this scholarship to help ease the financial burden for those making the leap to go back to school.”
Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, WGU Missouri’s competency-based education model allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn.
Students complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrated that they have mastered subject matter. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction.
While WGU Missouri’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.
For more information about WGU Missouri or available scholarships, visit missouri.wgu.edu.
