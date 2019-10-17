Graveside services for Michael Healy, 76, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Healy passed away at 6:19 p.m. Monday Oct. 14, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 8, 1943, at Chicago, Ill., to Melvin Healy and Janess Bennett Healy. On Sept. 21, 1963, he was married at Palos Heights, Ill., to Madonna Mickey Healy, who preceded him in death on April 9, 2019. He was a salesman and was the former owner and operator of Mike’s Italian Villa; he enjoyed fishing and traveling. Family was his life. Mr. Healy was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
He is survived by two children Kim Pond and husband Terry, and Karrie Henderson; five grandchildren Tiffany Busbey and husband Justin, Brandi Mills and husband George, Tyler Pond and wife Monique, Lacee Reno and husband Rickey, and Levi Henderson and fiancé Tiffani; 10 great-grandchildren Madi, Gunnar, Olivia, Camden, Ella, Emily, Kayden, Jeremie, Ryin, Sophia and two on the way; two sisters Tina Kingery and Patti Swanson and husband Mark; his mother-in-law Faith Mickey; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, wife, and one brother Steve Healy preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.