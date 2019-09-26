Volunteer chaplains at Ozarks Medical Center are asking for the public’s help to provide toys and reading material to patients.
New or gently used stuffed animals and medium size toys are requested for children who are patients at the hospital, while books and magazines are requested for men and women.
To make a donation or learn more about the chaplaincy, call Coordinator Mike Parrot, 256-9111, ext. 7050.
