Jeannie Kay Kintner Shearin went to be with the Lord June 7, 2020.
"Out of the body, into the presence of the Lord," (II Corinthians 5:8). We take comfort that she suffers no longer. She will be laid to rest at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jeannie was born Aug. 24, 1954, in West Plains. She shared her birthday with her grandmother, Sybil. Jeannie and a sister Tammy were adopted and raised by grandparents Alva Roy Kintner and Sybil Dorthy Perkins Kintner, who preceded her in death, along with mother Barbara and aunt Joan Kintner.
Survivors include husband Roy Shearin West Plains, sister Tammy Burgess and husband Gerald, West Plains, Bonnie Collins and husband Gary, McKinney, Texas, and Alva and PD Kintner, West Plains, several nieces and nephews, and two special nieces Kynslee and Kelbee Burgess, West Plains.
We will always hold in our hearts sweet memories. She was an adorable bright baby and a funny little girl. She was cherished by her parents and family. She had beautiful characteristics only her family was aware of.
The highlight of her life was a chihuahua, a gift from Alva then she named Tiny. When Tiny passed, she got another one and named him Tiny Two.
God gave us memories so we could have roses in December.
