The Zizzer Dramatics Theatre Company will present “Little Women: The Broadway Musical,” a production based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, Nov. 12 through 15 in the West Plains Elementary School gym.
Performances will be given at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 through 14, and matinees will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 and 2 p.m. Nov. 15. “Little Women” is under the direction of Andy Hanson, assisted by Shane Comer, and musical direction is given by Jordan Hall.
Tickets are $6 in advance for the general public or $8 at the door. Discounted tickets are available for $4 to veterans and active military, senior citizens and children 12 and younger.
For more information contact Hanson by email at andrew.hanson@zizzers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.