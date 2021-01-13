The West Plains Police Department is asking for information from the public regarding two recently stolen vehicles.
At about 8:44 a.m., Sunday officers were dispatched to a home on St. Louis Street to investigate a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, a gray 2020 Ford F-150 with license plate number 18H-3GD, was taken between 11 p.m. Saturday and the time of the call on Sunday, according to West Plains Police Department Public Information Officer John Murrell.
Possible suspects were named, but the pickup truck was not recovered as of press time on Tuesday.
On Monday, officers responded to Ozarks Healthcare Thrift Store on Porter Wagoner Boulevard for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers took a statement regarding a white 2005 Ford Econoline van with “Ozarks Healthcare” on both sides and a license plate of CU8-R5J that was stolen from the business between 1:15 and 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
The vehicle has not been found and the suspect or suspects are unknown.
Anyone with information about either vehicle or the suspects involved is asked to contact the West Plains Police Department by calling 256-2244 or by email at crimetips@westplains.net.
