Alpha Joy Melott, 82, Thayer. Died at 6:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Cox South Medical Center, Springfield. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Jerry Sue Case, 84, Mtn. View. Died at 6:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Mtn. View. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Mary Elaine Loughridge, 68, Willow Springs. Died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Willow Springs. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
Charlie Provow, 86, West Plains. Died at 11:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Sondra S. Talburt, 67, West Plains. Died at 1:55 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
