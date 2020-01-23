Stanley Grisham

Funeral services for Stanley Wayne Grisham, 70, Jackson, Tenn., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Family Life Church, Dora, Mo., under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Grisham departed this life and entered heaven on Jan. 20, 2020, in Jackson.
He was born March 22, 1949, at Gainesville, Mo., the son of the late Clyde and Reba Terry Grisham. Stan was a 1967 graduate of Dora High School in Dora, Mo., and went on to obtain his bachelor of science in mathematics from Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield. On Aug. 2, 1974, Stan married Linda Hartman Grisham, who survives of the home. The Grishams are members of Englewood Baptist Church.
Stan enjoyed spending time relaxing with Linda and his close family in nature while camping at local sites and the white sand beaches of the Gulf. He also proudly served his country as a member of The United States Navy. Those who knew him best speak fondly of his work ethic, his pride in his family, and his love for God. All of these character traits he shared with his wife and instilled in their children.
Perhaps, though, he was most fond of his role as “Big Daddy/Pepaw” where he shared countless silly jokes and asked for belly rubs and “squeezes” from those who looked up to him in much more than just a physical sense.
He is survived by his wife Linda Hartman Grisham; one son Jason Grisham and wife Claire; one daughter Kalyn Singleton and husband Kyle; four grandchildren Maxwell and Jaxon Grisham, and Bryce and Ryleigh Singleton; his brother Dennis and sister-in-law Janice Grisham; his father-in-law Jerry Hartman; brother-in-law Rick Hartman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tim and Agena Hartman; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Stan was preceded in death by his sister Mary Susan (Grisham) Danley.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow in Ball Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.