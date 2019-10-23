Deanna Kaye McNew, 62, of Willow Springs, Mo. departed this life on Oct. 21, 2019, at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, Poplar Bluff, Mo. She was born April 4, 1957, in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of Rolland “Pig” and Donna Marie (Harold) Paul.
Deanna, along with her siblings and parents, moved to a farm called “Pork Plantation” in 1969. She graduated from Willow Springs High School and then attended Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff. It was there that she met her future husband. She was united in marriage to Howard Eugene McNew on July 17, 1976, and to this union three children were born, Julie, Jennifer and Bradley Joe.
Preceding her in death were her brother Mike Paul and father and mother-in-law Thornton and Reatha McNew.
Those left to mourn her are her parents Rolland “Pig” and Donna Paul; her husband Howard; her children Julie Owens (Willie), Jennifer Owens (Josh) and Brad McNew (Carrie), all of Willow Springs; six grandchildren, Ethan, Aubrie, Bella, Lilly, Mason and Evan; one sister Paula West (John) of Warrensburg, Mo.; two sisters-in-law Carol McNew (Jim) of Grandin, Mo. and Doris Taylor (Bob) of Granite City, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
Deanna and Howard worked in St. Louis, Mo. for several years before joining the Pork Plantation operation. Deanna worked for the Missouri Egg Council and was referred to as “the egg lady.” After being severely injured in an automobile accident, Deanna became an employee of Penmac. Being the first employee to be recognized for her 25 years with the company, she has been a key player in seeing the company expand to managing offices both in Missouri and Minnesota and currently served as regional manager.
Deanna had a heart for her community. She currently served on the board of Ozarks Medical Center Foundation and Willow Healthcare Inc. She had previously received recognition in 2014 as Outstanding Volunteer of the West Plains Chamber of Commerce and in 2016 as Outstanding Employer.
Deanna enjoyed sewing, reading, cooking and listening to music. She genuinely wanted people to be happy and spent much of her time dedicated to ensure that. She loved spending time with her grandkids, nephews and parents and she loved her Penmac family.
Deanna will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Pomona Christian Church with Pastor Marcus Allen officiating under the direction of Yarber Mortuary, Willow Springs. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service, also at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Willow Springs City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to OMC Foundation or to Pomona Christian Church building fund. Condolences may be expressed online at www.yarbermortuary.com.
