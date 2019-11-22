The public is invited to show support for On Time Ministry today by bidding on themed Christmas trees and silent auction items.
Trees of Hope will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church South Campus, 106 Grove St. in West Plains.
Decorated Christmas trees will be auctioned live and a silent auction will be held in the background. Door prizes will be given, vendors will have food for sale and entertainment will be provided. A representative of On Time Ministry will be on hand to make a presentation.
The cost is $15 at the door. Proceeds will support survivors of human trafficking. Call 417-252-0357 for more information.
