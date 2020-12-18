On Sunday, Dec. 14, 2020, Glenna Joyce Samples passed away peacefully at the age of 84. Glenna was born on Sept. 30, 1936, along the beautiful Current River in Paint Rock, Mo. She was one of nine children and spent most of her childhood in the Van Buren area.
Glenna married William H. Samples on March 26, 1957, and to this union, five children were born: Rhonda K. Rector, William C. Samples, Debbie D. Samples, Donna J. Dawson and Johnny K. Samples who are all settled in the Springfield, Mo., area. William and Glenna shared 50 years of marriage before his passing on Dec. 1, 2007.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband William Samples; daughter Debbie Samples; siblings Lena, Betty, Joanne, Theresa, Ed and Jay; and one grandchild Billie Jo Samples.
Glenna was blessed with 11 grandchildren. These grandchildren gave her 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Glenna was known as “Granny” to all her grandchildren, and she had a special bond with each one. Glenna helped to raise and nurture her grandchildren, and they brought her so much happiness and joy.
Glenna lived a full life, she loved doting on her family, and she took pride in each accomplishment. She enjoyed playing games, including bingo, and was known to have a competitive spirit at the nursing home where she resided. Glenna was also an avid K.C. Chiefs fan and was thrilled when they won the Super Bowl this year.
Glenna attended Ridgecrest Baptist Church, and her faith was very important to her. She enjoyed her Sunday school classes and her church family.
Glenna made a lasting impression on many people. Her family and friends are blessed to be left with lots of wonderful memories.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Yarber Mortuary, Winona, Mo., with Archie Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Eastwood Memorial Cemetery, Eastwood, Mo. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
