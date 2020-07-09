When it comes to unhealthy eating habits, snacks are one of the biggest culprits. Here are a few fun snack ideas that are delicious, easy to make and good for you, too!
Go nuts: Go ahead — nuts are positively packed with healthy fats, fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals, and are a satisfying and portable snack. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the American Heart Association recommend eating a handful of nuts every day. That’s right — a handful! Choose unsalted nuts if you’re watching your sodium, and unroasted “raw” nuts for extra antioxidants and vitamins.
Freeze that fruit: A fresh fruit salad can be a warm-weather delight! It can also mean a lot of chopping, peeling and dicing. For a bit of anytime sweetness with an extra cooling kick (and a lot less work), consider freezing grapes, berries or peach slices. They’re like mini natural popsicles, and they keep in the freezer for months, assuring your favorite fruit is always in season.
Get in the mix: It’s fun and easy to create your own brain-boosting trail mix for anytime snacking. Start with your favorite nuts (walnuts, peanuts and almonds have all been linked to improved memory) and combine with dried fruit like raisins or antioxidant-rich dried blueberries or cranberries for a touch of sweetness. Coconut flakes, cereal, seeds, plain popcorn, and even the occasional dark chocolate chip can make every handful a deliciously different treat.
Extra yum: Pop quiz: what’s the perfect accompaniment for all the above snacks? That’s right — yogurt! Yogurt is abundant in calcium, zinc, B vitamins and probiotics, and it’s easy to enjoy. Choose Greek yogurt for lower fat, and add your own fruit whenever possible — some fruity yogurt is high in sugar. Layer yogurt, fresh or frozen fruit and cereal or nuts in a tall glass for a scrumptious and healthy dessert parfait. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack or even as a treat — yogurt can do it all!
Cedarhurst Senior Living, 1521 U.S. 63, is opening this summer in West Plains. Cedarhurst is known for its exceptional, compassionate staff, person-directed care and welcoming environment. We look forward to inviting you to experience our safe, extraordinary place to live.
Reserve your apartment now and take advantage of two limited-time opportunities for substantial savings:
Cedarhurst Founders Club - $3,000 value of total discounts
- First choice of apartment floor plan and location
- A portion of the community fee will be applied to your rent ($1,500 value)
- One year of free monthly visits to our beauty salon/barber shop ($600 value)
- One year of free personal laundry
- Recognition plaque and special Founders Club reception
For a limited time only, spouses stay free for a year! Ask for details on this exclusive offer.
For more information or to schedule a virtual tour, visit CedarhurstWestPlains.com or call 417-815-3821.
