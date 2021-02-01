AMVETS to host Super Bowl party Feb 1, 2021 Feb 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 15¢ per day AMVETS Post 98 invites the community to a Super Bowl party beginning at 5 p.m. Feb. 7. All are welcome.The post is located at 1852 County Road 6070, West Plains. For more information call 256-6986. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Super Bowl Invite Party Community Plain Beginning Amvets Post × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Jan 30, 2021 Jan 30, 2021 Featured Print Ads - Click Here Ads Oregon-Howell RIII School District Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ads Electrical Lineman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ads Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Position Open Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ads Partners in Shine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ads The Quill is offering free classified ads! Click here for more information. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jan 30, 2021 Jan 30, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesArrest leads to recovery of motorcycle, gunsSheriff: Search leads to seizure of drugs, cash near Birch Tree parkAuthorities seek man wanted in child abuse caseFriday’s mass vaccine clinic at civic center open to registered participants onlyParson suggests ‘disgusting scheme’ kept him from delivering address in Missouri HouseLocal entrepreneur serves it up fresh in downtown WP’s newest eatery10/40 Coffee expands its horizonsFamily of missing man seeks answers, calls on public to helpAuthorities investigating shooting death near KoshkonongFirst-degree rape charges filed against W.P. man Images Videos CommentedWinning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game (1)Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game (1)Letters to the Editor (1)Roger Lee Collins (1)Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game (1) Lonnie Minge (1) Upcoming Events Feb 2 Preschool Storytime Tue, Feb 2, 2021 Feb 2 Willow Springs Chamber Luncheon Tue, Feb 2, 2021 Feb 2 Line and Couples Dance classes Tue, Feb 2, 2021 Feb 3 GOFARM Farmer's Market Wed, Feb 3, 2021 Feb 3 Free children's movies Wed, Feb 3, 2021 Feb 4 F.E.E.D. Food Enough for Everyone Distribution Thu, Feb 4, 2021 Feb 4 Howell County Commission meeting Thu, Feb 4, 2021 Feb 4 Preschool Storytime Thu, Feb 4, 2021 Feb 4 Pine Needlers quilting group Thu, Feb 4, 2021 Feb 4 Open Palette with Friends Thu, Feb 4, 2021 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Stocks Market Data by TradingView
