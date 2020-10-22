GriefShare, a weekly grief support group led by David Ball, will meet at noon Friday at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace behind Pleasant Valley Manor in West Plains.
This week’s topic is Grief and Your Relationships. Participants will discuss a quote from Ruth Graham, “We are made for community,” and the concepts of loneliness and solitude.
Refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Ball, 274-1469.
