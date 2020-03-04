On a recent visit to Willow Springs and West Plains, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick attended the West Plains Bank and Trust Company-Willow Springs branch grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting.
He attended the event, held Friday, on an invitation from Willow Springs native Wendell Bailey — who once held the very office now occupied by Fitzpatrick. Bailey was the 41st State Treasurer, elected first in 1984, and reelected in 1988.
Fitzpatrick took the opportunity to two programs offered through his office that he believes could be a great benefit to people living in south central Missouri.
“Community banks are the backbone of a small-town economy,” he said. “I know that from firsthand experience. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without a community bank taking a chance on me early in my career, loaning me some money to get my small business started.”
He added that smaller banks can do what larger banks don’t necessarily do very well, such as offer more personal and unique services.
MISSOURI FIRST
The state treasurer’s office has a linked deposit program called Missouri FIRST.
“We have a $4.5 billion portfolio that we manage at the treasurer’s office and one of the ways we use and invest that money is to put it into banks at a reduced interest rate,” Fitzpatrick explained. “And that is attached to a specific loan that can be made available to a farmer or a small business person.” He added the low-interest loans can range between 2% and 3% and are intended for economic development.
“It’s a very simple process to sign up and our application process is just one page,” he said. “The turnaround is pretty quick. For example, if you own a small business and are buying a piece of equipment or renovating your building, or even just a line of credit; we partner with banks and a borrower can get a 30% discount on their interest through Missouri FIRST.”
The treasurer said the individual loan cap is set to $1 million — limit that could go up over time, depending on demand for the program.
Those interested in the Missouri FIRST program are urged by Fitzpatrick to first contact their banks to see if they participate in the program.
EDUCATION SAVINGS
Another issue Fitzpatrick touched on is a problem that affects many in the U.S., including in Missouri.
“If you took a survey and asked respondents how much they save, you would find many don’t have $400 in their account,” Fitzpatrick said. Many households don’t have money to cover emergency needs, he pointed out.
“That’s a problem we need to talk more about. Even if it just a few dollars every paycheck,” said Fitzpatrick. “Putting some money in some sort of savings vehicle is important.” This includes saving up for educational needs.
According to Fitzpatrick, his office offers a 529 Education Savings Plan, a type of investment account that can be used for saving up for educational needs for themselves or for another person, such as a child.
“As long as the money is for a qualified educational expense, it can be withdrawn with no tax penalties from either the state or the federal government,” Fitzpatrick said.
He explained that he wants every parent — or anyone thinking about saving up for education — to consider a 529 plan.
“We manage over a 170,000 accounts in our plan, but only about 100 of them are in Howell County,” Fitzpatrick said. “You don’t have to save much money, you can put in a little when you can and there’s a lot of employers that offer payroll deductions to direct deposit into these accounts.”
He explained the money deducted comes out after taxes, but taxpayers can get a state tax deduction for plan contributions of up to $8,000 per year for a single filer, and up to $16,000 per year for those filing jointly with their spouses.
529 PLAN ADVANTAGES
“One really good thing about a 529 is if you’re paying for your kid’s tuition, you can put it in the 529 first and then withdraw the money from the account to pay the tuition, and you will get the tax credit,” Fitzpatrick said.
He said qualified expenses include tuition for K-12 private schools, public and private universities, colleges, community colleges, vocational and technical schools and other expenses related to higher education such as room and board and supplies.
Another advantage of a 529, he pointed out, is that beneficiaries can be changed at any time and there’s no monthly fee.
“For example, if you’re a parent saving up for your kid to go to college and, for whatever reason, they don’t, then you can switch to another or even yourself if you have an educational expense,” he explained. “The beneficiary can be anybody you want it to be.”
He added that there is no minimum balance and the money can be withdrawn at any time for eligible educational expenses.
Also, there are different savings plans available; some are more aggressive target rate fund investment plans, and others are more conservative.
However, Fitzpatrick explained that if money is withdrawn and not used for education, taxes would be owed on the earnings for both the state and federal, as well as on capital gains.
“Your principal would be protected, it would just be your earnings that you would have to pay the penalty on,” he said.
For more information on the Missouri State Treasurer’s programs visit www.treasurer.mo.gov or call 573-751-9443.
