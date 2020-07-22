Funeral services for Michael McCracken, 74, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. McCracken passed away at 12:56 a.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
He was born July 4, 1946, at West Plains, Mo., to John A. McCracken and Clara Adelle Turner McCracken. On April 14, 2017, he was married at West Plains, to Sandra Pruiett.
Mr. McCracken was a disabled veteran, having served in Vietnam with the 2nd Battalion 4th Marines 3rd Division. He received several commendations including National Defense Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Rifle Marksman Badge. He was proud of his service for his Country.
Mike was a hard worker; he loved horses and kids and was known for telling jokes.
He is survived by his wife Sandra McCracken, of the family home; three stepchildren Neal Moss, West Plains, Justin Moss and wife Jill, and Sarah Branstetter and husband Terry, all of state of Arkansas; eight grandchildren Nolan, Patsy, Audry, Everett, Kaitlyn and husband Tim, Brittney, Jesse and wife Kasi, and Cody; six great-grandchildren Avery, Kambrie, Kashton, Kyler, Raelee and Alyssa; two brothers Dean McCracken and wife Vici, and Don McCracken and wife Shirley, all of West Plains; one sister Linda Alsup and husband Dean, state of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews including special nephew Kevin McCracken and wife Vickie; and many other relatives.
His parents, one brother Ted McCracken and one sister Betty VonAllmen preceded him in death.
Mr. McCracken will lie in state from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
