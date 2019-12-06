An Alton woman was killed and three people from Thayer seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:40 a.m. Friday on Highway 19, 3 miles south of Alton in Oregon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. S.L. Nelson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Kaylee R. AraSmith, 21, of Alton, was driving south in a 2009 Toyota Corolla when her vehicle struck a northbound 2008 Ford Edge driven by Lillian A. Otyson, 43, of Thayer, head-on near the center line.
The report shows AraSmith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. by Oregon County Coroner Tom Clary at the scene.
Otyson and her passenger Quentin M. Stevens, 20, of Thayer were flown by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Another passenger in Otyson’s vehicle, Barbara A. Watson, 77, of Thayer, was transported by Oregon County Ambulance Services to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains and then taken by Life Flight to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, according to the report.
The report also shows Otyson and Watson were wearing seat belts, but Stevens wasn’t.
No condition reports for the injured three are available.
Msgt. Nelson was assisted at the scene by Msgt. W.W. Wiedemann, Fire Marshall R. Sterner, Alton Police Department, Oregon County Sheriff’s Department, Oregon County Fire Departments and Missouri Department of Transportation.
This fatality marks the 40th for 2019 in the nine-county Troop G area compared to 36 at the same time last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.