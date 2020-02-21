Motor vehicle fire

VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS are called to respond to a variety of situations, including vehicle fires like this one that happened in August 2018. “It is not always running into the fire, sometimes it’s crawling up on it,” wrote Dora Volunteer Fire Department officials in a caption for this photo posted to the department's Facebook page.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Dora Volunteer Fire Department is seeking volunteers.

Currently, the department has six volunteers, but at times, only one or two are available. Captain Monty Shipley fears if the department doesn’t get volunteers soon, it will be gone.

“The ages of our volunteers will soon cause us to no longer exist in the same capacity,” said Shipley. According to Shipley four of the six volunteers are near 70 years old or older and another is 59 years old.

He explained that without more volunteers it will take longer to respond to calls and it could take up to an hour for help to arrive.

“In a medical emergency, every second counts,” he said.

Shipley said the department will train new volunteers and that they would assist and guide them. Those who are considering joining but are concerned about witnessing “visually overwhelming” situations, not being strong enough or actual firefighting should not be concerned he explained.

“Sometimes we just need someone to help control traffic or clear a landing zone for a helicopter,” he said.

For more information call 417-985-9140 or visit their Facebook page at “Dora Volunteer Fire Department.”

