The stay-at-home order issued March 27 by the West Plains City Council has been extended through the month of April.
The city council approved the extension, as well as city and utility budgets for the 2021 fiscal year, during a special session held Tuesday afternoon.
In approving the extension, city officials follow the lead of Gov. Mike Parson, whose statewide stay-at-home order took effect Monday and will last through April 30, at least.
The city's amended order also changes occupancy limits within city limits for essential business align with the state’s order. The new restrictions require retail operations to limit the number of customers in a building to 25% of the established building or fire code for businesses with less than 10,000 square feet, or 10% for locations with 10,000 square feet or more.
According to city officials, businesses found to be in violation of the order will first be contacted and told they are in violation. If the business is unable to show it is an essential business, per guidelines from the city’s order and Department of Homeland Security, and continues to violate the order, the business owner will be issued a warning by the West Plains Police Department.
If the business continues to remains open after the warning, the business owner could receive a summons from the police department. Punishment could be a fine or jail time.
BUDGET APPROVAL
No major changes or cuts in funding were include in the council's approval of city and utility budgets; funding to outside organizations remains intact despite warnings that cuts could come.
Outside organizations such as the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce, West Plains Downtown Revitalization, West Plains Economic Development Corporation and the West Plains Public Library could have been impacted, City Finance Director Todd Harman told the council during Friday's special session.
On Tuesday, Harman advised the council that, since the pandemic situation is constantly changing, it would be a good idea to look at budget issues regularly.
During the meeting, Councilman Josh Cotter asked when the draft of the comprehensive compensation study would be available.
Harman said he and his staff were still working through it and that it would be a couple of weeks before he would have more solid numbers for the council.
“We are taking extra time and doing this diligently, because our goals for this year are number one, financial stability and number two, the employees,” Harman said. “I want to make sure we give a fair shake to the employees and do the best we can for them.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Topliff agreed with Cotter and hoped it could become a priority moving forward.
“Everyone is going above and beyond with the pressures here,” said Topliff.
Toward the end of the discussion Councilwoman Jessica Nease said if the time comes to make budget cuts, it will be important to have input from the public. She suggested that input could be gathered through the city’s website or by sending out a survey to get a better idea of where citizens want their money to be spent.
The next city council meeting will be 5:30 p.m. April 20 and will be available online via the city’s Facebook page and the Zoom virtual meeting app, according to City Clerk Mallory Snodgras.
