David Ford Sr.

Graveside services for David Forest Ford Sr., 90, West Plains, Mo., were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Ford passed away at 2 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 3, 1930, in Oregon County, Mo., to Joel Farris Ford and Winnie Houdek Ford; David was one of 10 children. On May 17, 1949, he was married at Pocahontas, Ark., to Laverna Mary (June) Judd, who preceded him in death on March 20, 2015.
David enjoyed fishing, gigging, playing golf, exploring caves, being outdoors and camping with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by four children Victoria Hansen, David V. J. Ford, Doris Collins and husband James, and Donna Ford and significant other Clayton Layman; one daughter-in-law Vicky Ford; seven grandchildren Amy Wood and husband Chris, Anna Bayona and husband Michael, Regina Pickett and husband Neil, Jennifer Edgeller and husband John, Ashlea Fugate and husband Torey, Jason Mizell, and Brandi Ford; one step-grandchild Benny Grogan and wife Tiffany; 10 great-grandchildren Nichole Wingler and husband Damon, Cheyenne, Jasmine and Nathan Pickett, Zachary and Samuel Wood, John David and Jeffrey Edgeller, Wesley Bayona and Ryker Fugate; one sister Olive Bales; three sisters-in-law Joyce Gualundi, Dollie Wadlow and husband James, and Eva Carolyn Judd; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents; his wife of 65 years, June; one son Leon A. Ford; one infant granddaughter Christy Dawn Mizell; one son-in-law Ralph Hansen; four brothers; Christopher, Lawrence, Daniel and Jesse Ford, four sisters Frances Ford, Anna Barton, Delora Vest and Martha Warren; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Ogle and Olive Judd preceded him in death.
Mr. Ford will lie in state from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
