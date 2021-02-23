The prominent, 76-foot tall, light blue water tank in Gene Jones Park along Aid Avenue has stored the city’s public water since 1967, but according to Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw it needs to be replaced. A recent inspection of the water tank has found that the tank needs $300,000 in repairs to fix issues with deterioration. Instead, Hanshaw proposes replacing the 54-year-old water tank with a new water tower, which would help increase the city’s insufficient water storage capacity. He said the estimated cost of a new replacement would be $10.5 million.