George Hathcock

George Donal Hathcock, son of the late Frank Hathcock and Macie Huse Hathcock, was born on April 6, 1933, in Bakersfield, Mo., and died Dec. 30, 2020, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 87 years.
He is survived by four children, 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and two sisters and four brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
Visitation will be one hour before the service, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Burial will be in Hawkins Ridge Cemetery, Ozark County, Mo., under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc., West Plains.
