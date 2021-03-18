A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 65 and older will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Willow Springs Senior Center, 501 Senior Lane.
Modern vaccines will be offered by appointment.
To make an appointment call Lakeland Pharmacy, 1-417-469-9009.
