A passenger in a Willow Springs woman’s car died as a result of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash at 6:14 a.m.Saturday on Highway 137 in Texas County, 6 miles north of Willow Springs, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Msgt. S.N. Foster with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Tanner C. Beasley, 26, of Summersville was southbound in a 2000 Jeep Wrangler when it crossed the center line into the path of a northbound 2005 Chrysler Touring driven by Jessica A. Messex, 30, of Willow Springs.
The report shows that Beasley’s vehicle rolled and both vehicles ran off the road.
According to the report, Messex’s passenger, Heath L. Wadkins, 30, of Mtn. View, was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:34 a.m. by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater.
Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition reports are available.
Msgt. Foster was assisted at the scene by Tpr. M.K. Eden with the patrol’s Major Crash Investigation Unit, Cpl. T.R. Nelson, Tpr. J.M. Kenyon and Tpr. M. Barron.
The fatality marks the 41st in 2019 for the nine-county Troop G area compared to 39 in the same time frame last year.
