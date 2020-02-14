The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 695 of West Plains will meet at noon Feb. 25 at The Ranch House Bar & Grill, 1321 Preacher Roe Blvd.
The guest speaker is Debbie Underwood, president of Selah Place of Oregon County.
All active and retired federal employees and spouses are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.