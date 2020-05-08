The third suspect in a double homicide has been formally charged, police officials report.
Joey Marcak, 31, Pearl Circle, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree robbery, all felonies.
He is held on $1 million bond, according to West Plains Police Department Public Information Officer John Murrell. Details of reports submitted to prosecutors regarding the charges are not yet available to the public because of the Truman Birthday state holiday Friday, meaning courts were closed at press time.
Marcak was allegedly the shooter in the incident, which happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday night on County Road 4000 in West Plains. Richard L. Kuntz, 30, West Plains, and Frankie L. Ziegler, 28, Mtn. View, were found in their parked vehicle at the location, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Two other suspects, Levi Daniel Gunter, 37, AB Highway, and Kyla R. Croney, 34, Viola, Ark., are each held on a bond of $500,000. The two, who are cousins, are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action and two counts of first-degree attempted robbery.
The charges were filed after Croney allegedly told someone she had been at the murder scene and law enforcement was notified. After being taken in for questioning shortly after midnight Thursday morning, she reportedly implicated Gunter and a third suspect, later identified as Marcak.
Croney and Gunter reportedly told detectives they met up with Marcak at a home on Lanton Road, and Marcak told Croney to call Ziegler and Kuntz to arrange a fake drug deal because the victims had stolen a car and cash from him.
According to court documents, both told detectives they went with Marcak, who had a firearm, and Gunter said they dropped Marcak off with what appeared to be a shotgun and he hid in the brush to wait for the victims to arrive.
Gunter and Croney then drove back up the road and when Kuntz and Ziegler arrived, led them back down to where Marcak was hiding, Gunter reportedly said, adding that when the victims' vehicle stopped, Marcak approached it and fired four or five rounds into it.
Gunter also reportedly told Detective Bryan Brauer that after the shootings, the three of them went to Gunter's home off of AB Highway, taking Croney's SIM card out of her cell phone and destroying it on the way. At his home, Gunter said, Marcak took off the clothes he was wearing and put them in a furnace, along with five spent shotgun shells.
According to the documents, Gunter said he then borrowed a cutting torch from a friend at Marcak's request, and assisted him in melting the shotgun down with it. The unburned pieces of the shotgun and the brass from the shells were then buried in three separate locations near his property, Gunter allegedly told Brauer.
The West Plains Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Howell County Sheriff's Department, the South Central Drug Task Force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Fulton County Arkansas Sheriff's Department, the Salem Arkansas Police Department, and the Arkansas State Police.
