The Howell County Health Department reports, as of Thursday afternoon, 161 tests for the disease have been conducted, with 125 negative results and a single positive result. Thirty-five results are pending.
Summit Natural Gas has been granted a request by the Missouri Public Service Commission to waive service disconnection and late payment fees. The waivers will continue indefinitely until business has returned to normal or near-normal conditions. The company will provide at least 15 days’ notice to affected customers before reinstating fees and disconnections.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is accepting applications for the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund Grant Program for nonprofits serving vulnerable residents of central and southern Missouri.
Agencies may apply for up to $25,000 in funding, or if collaborating in a group of at least three organizations, up to $40,000. Lead applicant agencies must be nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations, government entities, school districts or tax-exempt faith-based organizations.
Begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. Call Bridget Dierks, vice president of programs, at 417-864-6199 for help or more information.
West Plains City Hall remains open only for utility payments, city officials remind.
Business licensing, building permits and other such actions may be taken care of by mail; address mail to City Hall, P.O. Box 710, West Plains, MO 65775.
Residents are encouraged to stay home as much as possible over the coming weeks.
Though the lobby is open for payments, the city encourages customers to use other options first: pay online at www.westplains.net by clicking “Pay Utilities Online”; use the drop box outside of city hall, 1910 Holiday Lane; pay through April 20 at West Plains Bank & Trust or Wood & Huston Bank drive-thrus, with statement; or pay by regular mail by sending in payment with statement.
To connect or disconnect a utility service, and for inspections, permits or Building Department questions, call 56-7176.
The Mark Twain National Forest staff is assisting customers virtually and multiple recreation sites have been closed to the public, while services have been reduced at others.
Closed sites includes Cobb Ridge Campground, KC Pavilion within Chadwick trails riding area, Shell Knob Recreation Area, Noblett Lake Recreation Area and North Fork (aka Hammond Mill Access) Campground in the Ava/Cassville Willow Springs District.
Restrooms have been locked at most recreation sites. Some pavilions and gathering places may be closed as well.
All trails and trailheads remain open, and trailheads are signed with information about COVID-19.
Ozark Independent Living business office staff have begun working from home this week, and the office doors at 109 Aid Ave. in West Plains are closed until further notice. The Consumer Directed Services program continues uninterrupted for consumers and attendants.
While the office is closed, no one will be available immediately to answer phones, but messages will be checked regularly and calls returned ASAP.
Timesheets and paperwork may be left in the slot in the office’s front door. Call OIL, 256-8714, to leave a message and follow “Ozark Independent Living” on Facebook for updates.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 1,834
Over 700: St. Louis County.
Over 200: St. Louis City
Over 100: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
Over 50: Boone, Greene
Over 25: Jefferson, Johnson.
Over 10: Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Lafayette, Lincoln, Perry, Platte.
All others: Adair, Atchison, Barry, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Buchanan, Butler, Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, DeKalb, Dunklin, Gasconade, Harrison, Henry, Howell, Jasper, Joplin, Livingston, Macon, Maries, McDonald, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Osage, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shelby, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 19 (Boone, Camden, Cass, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Lafayette, St. Charles, St. Louis City, St. Louis County).
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 643
Over 100: Pulaski,
Over 50: Cleburne.
Over 25: Benton, Clark, Crittenden, Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 10: Craighead, Poinsett, Saline, Van Buren, Washington, White.
All others: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Crawford, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Nevada, Newton, Ouachita, Perry, Pike, Polk, Pope, Randolph, Scott, Searcy, Sebastian, Sevier, Sharp, St. Francis, Stone, Union, Woodruff.
Deaths: 12 (Cleburne, Pulaski, Conway, Van Buren, Independence).
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
