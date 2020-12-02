Hallie Ann Hatten, 22, West Plains, and Copper Marie Lockett, 22, West Plains, on Oct. 24 in Dora. Officiated by Brittany Harper.
Anthony Ray Johnson, 27, West Plains, and Shelbi Laree Hankins, 20, West Plains, on Oct. 24 in West Plains. Officiated by John Koch.
William James Martz, 47, Willow Springs, and Gina Leigh Cabana, 56, Willow Springs, on Oct. 31 in Branson. Officiated by Travis Woolard.
Jordan Elec Kuk, 21, Bakersfield, and Hailey An Jones, 20, West Plains, on Nov. 7 in Bakersfield. Officiated by Kevin Kuk.
Louis Bernard Bernier, 38, Jefferson City, and Ashley Marie Collins, 26, Pomona, Nov. 7 in Pomona. Officiated by Amy Wallace.
Nicholas Ray Todd, 41, West Plains and Emerald Dalynn Wilkes, 20, West Plains, on Nov. 12 in West Plains. Officiated by Steven Privette.
Robert Eugene Stirewalt, 70, West Plains, and Michelle Lynne Wilson, 61, West Plains, on Nov. 13 in West Plains. Officiated by Andy Lambel.
Robert Waldemar Gilbert, 33, West Plains, and Mary Katlin Drussel, 26, West Plains, on Nov. 14 in Pomona. Officiated by Andrew J. Dawson.
Curtis Sinclair Beaulieu, 25, Willow Springs, and Hannah Nicole Gough, 24, Willow Springs, on Nov. 14 in West Plains. Officiated by Michael Dillinger.
Mikel Cade Sharp, 20, Mtn. View, and Brittany Nicole Davidson, 20, Mtn. View, on Nov. 14 in Peace Valley. Officiated by Dale Wallander.
Timothy Irvin Moody, 49, Birch Tree, and Delia Tover Moody, 53, Birch Tree, on Nov. 20 in West Plains. Officiated by Steve Privette.
