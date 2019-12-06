Dollhouse Santa

Betty Reed, of West Plains, will hold a Christmas Open House from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at 612 E. Main St.

The open house is a drop-in event. Christmas music will be played and punch and snacks will be served in an old-fashioned kitchen, she said.

All are invited to drop by from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Victorian home of Betty Reed, 612 E. Main St. in West Plains for an "old-fashion Christmas."

Snacks will be served in an old-fashion kitchen.

There will not be a charge, but donations are welcome.

Reed, who has a collection of dollhouses she decorates for Christmas, encourages all to “Believe in the magic of Christmas.”

