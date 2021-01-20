Thelma Lee Brookfield, 86, Birch Tree. Died at 2:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Rock Point Nursing Center, Birch Tree. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Family of missing man seeks answers, calls on public to help
- Southern Hills Shopping Center facelift begins
- First-degree rape charges filed against W.P. man
- Birch Tree man accused of threatening, shooting at law officers
- Prioritizing utility upgrades requires integrated plan, says Hanshaw
- Savannah Leckie murder case on hold again
- Authorities investigating shooting death near Koshkonong
- Joe Pruiett
- Warrant issued for man who allegedly threw child onto foosball table
- $108M utility infrastructure project presented to W.P. City Council
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.