There will be no Old-Time Music, Ozarks Heritage Festival this year.
The two-day festival was scheduled for June 5 and 6, and it would have been the 26th year for the West Plains Council on the Arts’ hallmark event held in downtown West Plains. Council officials made the announcement Tuesday.
“It is with great regret that we must cancel the festival this year,” said organizers. “The health and safety of our community and our precious artists and artisans are of great importance to us. This decision was not made lightly, nor without exploring alternative dates. We look forward to celebrating with you June 4 and 5, 2021.”
Since the event is offered free of charge, there are no ticket sales to be refunded. However, if vendors who have prepaid are asked to notify WPCA at info@westplainsarts.org and let them know whether to refund the fees or apply them to the 2021 event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.