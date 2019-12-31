Lanton area residents are left wondering if a strong storm that passed through southern Howell County late Saturday night might have been a weak tornado.
Lanton Fire Department Fire Chief Stanley Mattes reported the fire department was dispatched at about 11:18 p.m. Saturday to an area north of Lanton off of south Highway 17, about 12 miles south of West Plains, to reports of trees downed on the highway.
While en route, the fire department received a call that there was a tree down on a vehicle and a house. Fire personnel checked on the occupants of the home and there were no injuries related to the incident. The homeowners were later notified by the Howell County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) to guide them with any other assistance that was needed, Mattes added.
Fire personnel, the Howell County Sheriff’s Department, MSHP, and members of the Lanton community worked to clear the highway of trees in order to open a lane to traffic, and fire personnel stayed on scene until about 1:40 a.m. to assist in traffic control and debris removal, Mattes said.
The trees came down along a stretch of Highway 17 for about a mile and a half, and crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) brought heavy equipment to help clear the last of the debris, officials said.
Lanton resident Ron Rainier described the trees as “too large to put your arms around,” and observed the wind that accompanied heavy rain during the storm drove the downpour ahead of it in horizontal sheets, causing zero visibility.
There was no power outage except to the house where the tree had come down and taken a power line to the structure with it, Rainier said.
Mattes said there was a possibility the National Weather Service would arrive to investigate the damage and determine if there had been a small tornado.
The National Weather Service reported at about 10:54 p.m. there was wind damage with trees down about 5 miles north and northwest of Lanton, with an estimated wind gust speed of 60 mph. A little over half an inch of rain was recorded for the day in the West Plains area, according to the National Weather Service.
Mattes thanked the residents, law enforcement officers, state troopers and MoDOT workers that helped with storm cleanup.
“We are blessed to live in a wonderful community,” he concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.