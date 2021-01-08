Email submissions by noon Fridays to abby@wpdailyquill.net with “CALENDAR” in the subject line. Three sentence maximum must include event description, date, time, location, cost and source for more information. Call Abby at the Quill 256-9191 with questions.
Unless otherwise noted, events are located in West Plains and area codes are 417.
Attention readers: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many events are postponed or canceled. Please confirm before making plans to attend.
TODAY
Through March 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Painter Rhonda Richter’s artwork collection, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave.
Jan. 8: The West Plains Sanitation Department will pick up Christmas trees free of charge for city residents. To be added to the list, call 255-2330.
Jan. 8 (noon): GriefShare grief support will resume meeting at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace behind Pleasant Valley Manor. This week’s topic is “How to move through grief,” and includes discussion of using scripture, helping others and talking to God. Call 274-1469.
Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Friday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
SATURDAY
Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): “Go Farm” Farmers Market will hold its market in the parking lot of Endurance Church on Worley Drive. Markets will be held on Saturdays only until April.
Jan. 8, 16, 22 and 29 (noon): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Nonsmoking Saturday daytime sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Call John, 256-8988.
Jan. 8, 16, 22 and 29 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Saturday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests, and may be made nonsmoking by request. Call John, 256-8988.
SUNDAY
Jan. 10: Last day to register at MSU-WP for 2021 spring semester classes.
MONDAY
Jan. 11: Spring semester classes begin at MSU-WP.
Jan. 11-Feb. 14: “Look Twice,” an exhibit of photography by Dennis Crider and paintings by Janey Hale hosted by the West Plains Council on the Arts, will be on display in the gallery on the civic center mezzanine, viewable during regular business hours. Hale’s works are painted interpretations of Crider’s photos.
Jan. 11-12 (9 a.m. to noon): AEL orientation for remote classes at MSU-WP will be held via computer. For more information or to register call 255-7744, email WPAEL@missouristate.edu or visit blogs.wp.missouristate.edu/AEL.
Jan. 11-12 (9 a.m. to noon): AEL orientation at MSU-WP will be held in Room 212 at Lybyer Enhance Technology Center. Seating is limited. For more information or to register call 255-7744, email WPAEL@missouristate.edu or visit blogs.wp.missouristate.edu/AEL.
Jan. 11-15 (12:30-2:30 p.m.): The University of Missouri Extension offers an online workshop about industrial hemp, including discussion of legislation and regulations, agronomic practices and pests, uses, crop enterprise budgets, and processing and contracts. For details and registration, go to extension.missouri.edu/events/industrial-hemp-workshop-virtual or contact the Miller County extension at 573-369-2394.
Jan. 11: Registration deadline for the annual Night to Shine prom for people with special needs, hosted by Endurance Church. This year’s event is virtual. Email Beth Heath, endurancechurchwp@gmail.com.
Jan. 11, 18, 25 and Feb. 1 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Monday evening sessions are closed to members or prospective members, and smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
TUESDAY
Jan. 12 (10-10:30 a.m.): MDC will host a free virtual program, Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: White Bass,” for those interested in learning about lure options, fishing techniques and where to look for white bass on spawning runs. The program is for all ages and required registration may be completed online at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175654.
Jan. 12 (6:30-8:30 p.m.): West Plains Council on the Arts offers a $30 workshop on making a loop yarn chunky scarf, led by Tara Hensley at the Trillium Trust Community Room, 1376 Bill Virdon Blvd. All supplies are included. Tickets may be reserved through Eventbrite or on the council’s Facebook event page, “Loop Yarn Chunky Scarf Workshop,” or call Paula, 293-2325.
WEDNESDAY
Jan. 13, 20 and 27 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Wednesday evening sessions are closed to members or prospective members, and smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
THURSDAY
Jan. 14 (2-4 p.m.): A Meet-the-Artist event will be hosted by West Plains Council on the Arts at OzSBI, 408 Washington Ave., for painter Rhonda Richter whose “No Place Like Home” collection is on display through March on the first floor of the incubator.
Jan. 14, 21 and 28 (6 p.m.): An Alcoholics Anonymous meeting is held at Salutes, 1759 U.S. 63 in the former Air Evac building. For more information call Craig, 257-4639.
Jan. 14, 21 and 28 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Nonsmoking Thursday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Call John, 256-8988.
NEXT WEEK
Jan. 15 (1-2 p.m.): The Missouri Foundation for Health hosts a free webinar, “Medicaid in Missouri: Back to Basics,” via Zoom. Register online at mffh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xZsIBw6qQNStVWkSkaxcIw or email asiegler@mffh.org for more information.
Jan. 19 (4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m.): The University of Missouri Extension-Howell County will host a series of Dry Cure Bacon Workshops, an hour each. Registration must be completed and paid by Jan. 12, and may be done online at extension.missouri.edu/events/dry-cured-bacon-workshop-1607963177. Checks for $25 per pork belly side may be mailed to the extension at 1375 Bill Virdon Blvd., West Plains, MO 65775.
