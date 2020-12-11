Peggy Briscoe

Peggy Jane Kellett Briscoe, age 95, of Dayton, passed away early morning on Dec. 7, 2020, at Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenn. She was born on May 12, 1925, in Denver, Colo., the daughter of the late Earl Lewis Kellett and Martha Ellen (Catron) Kellett.
Peggy was raised in West Plains, Mo., and a graduate of West Plains High School. She married as a war-bride, to her high school sweetheart, Richard Whitelaw Briscoe, on Nov. 14, 1942. They married for 67 wonderful years, lived and raised their girls for 28 years in West Plains, Mo., before moving to Jackson, Miss. and retiring to Tennessee. Peggy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in West Plains, Mo.
She is survived by her daughters Barbara “Bunny” Briscoe (James) Gordon of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Constance “Connie” Briscoe (Howard) Cox of Anderson, S.C., Jeanette “Nettie” Briscoe (David) Dantice of Bostwick, Ga., Patricia “Patti” Briscoe (Garner) Russell of Pass Christian, Miss., and Peggy “Whit” Briscoe Matthews of Dayton, Tenn.; 16 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her lifelong best friend and cousin Jeanette Grisham of West Plains, Mo.; and countless friends, in fact, there are 90 members of Mom’s extended legacy.
Peggy was a career homemaker and the glue of her extensive family where every member believes they are her favorite and where the term “love you mostest and bestest,” will forever be a treasured family endearment coined by our beloved “Mom.”
Graveside Funeral Service for Peggy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, Dec. 12, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in West Plains, Mo.
The family is being cared for by the Vanderwall Funeral Home in Dayton, Tenn.
