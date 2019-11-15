Ten members of the 2019 West Plains High School cross country team and its girls head coach were voted to the Southwest Cross Country Coaches Association (SWCCCA) All-Conference Team.
“The SWCCCA is comprised of multiple conferences and teams from the Southwest part of the state,” said Lady Zizzer head Coach Alicia Gunter. “The association had been around since the 80's and strives to recognize outstanding athletes. The recognitions are voted on and based on performances throughout the entire season.”
Gunter was named Class 4 SWCCCA Girls Coach of the Year.
Receiving first team honors were Mia Harris, Jayna Gunter, Brayden Kantola, Riley Simpson and Zach Finley.
Receiving second team honors were Kaylee Lambe, Kyia Weisbrod, Jordan Kantos, Wesley Laughary and Colby Soulier.
