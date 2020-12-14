Lawrence (Paul) Fore, 82, Bakersfield. Died at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mtn. Home, Ark. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
