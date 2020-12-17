Thirty-one cases of COVID-19 were reported as confirmed in the Howell County Health Department’s Tuesday report.
The 14-day test positivity rate is about 40.1% as of the latest report, up about 3.5% from this time last week. Of the 2,674 cases counted to date, 122 are currently known to be active; that number is down by 66 from a week ago. Seven patients are hospitalized for treatment of complications.
Public health officials say a 5% positivity rate is ideal for controlling the spread of the coronavirus that causes the disease and in West Plains, a mask requirement will remain in place at least through Feb. 2, unless that rate falls below 5% for seven days in a row, at which point the city government could choose to rescind it.
Of the new cases, 16 are reported in West Plains, nine in Willow Springs, four in Pomona and two in Mtn. View.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 347,603.
Change from last report: 2,762.
50,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-44,999: Kansas City.
20,000-24,999: Jackson, St. Charles.
10,000-19,999: Boone, Greene, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, St. Francois.
1,000-4,999: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Henry, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison. Marion, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Texas, Warren, Washington, Webster.
500-999: Andrew, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Carroll, Dallas, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Howard, Livingston, Macon, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
Under 500: Atchison, Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Worth.
Deaths: 4,754.
Change from last report: 240.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 187,057.
Change from last report: 1,355.
15,000+: Pulaski, Washington.
10,000-14,999: Benton.
5,000-9,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Jefferson, Saline, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Columbia, Crawford, Crittenden, Cross, Drew, Garland, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Logan, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Newton, Ouachita, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Randolph, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Bradley, Cleburne, Conway, Desha, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Little River, Madison, Marion, Nevada, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Woodruff.
Deaths: 2,990.
Change from last report: 45.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
