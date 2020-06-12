Colton Komm of Thayer is among 2,600 students named to Bradley University’s dean's list for the spring semester. Komm is a medical laboratory science general major.
To be eligible for the list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Bradley University is a private university in Peoria, Ill., offering more than 185 academic programs in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology.
