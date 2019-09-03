The Willow Spring Community Foundation will show a free film, “Dressed to Kill,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the historic Star Theater in downtown Willow Springs.
The 1946 Sherlock Holmes feature stars Basil Rathbone, Nigel Bruce, Patricia Morison, Edmond Breon, Frederic Worlock, Harry Cording and Mary Gordon and runs 72 minute in length in black and white.
According to a synopsis offered by promoters, Sherlock Holmes is intrigued when Dr. Watson’s friend, Julian ‘Stinky’ Emery, visits and tells them of a strange robbery at his flat the previous night. Stinky is an avid collector of music boxes and has several quite expensive pieces in his vast collection.
The previous night, someone broke into his flat and knocked him unconscious when he tried to intervene. All they took however was a simple wooden music box he had bought at auction that day for a mere 2 pounds. The box was one of three available for sale and as Holmes and Watson begin to trace the other purchasers, it becomes apparent that someone will stop at nothing, including murder, to retrieve all three.
When Holmes learns the identity of the music box maker, he is convinced it contains directions to the retrieval of something very valuable that the government has kept from the public.
The film is part of a series of free movies shown once a month at the theater.. All movies shown will be suitable entertainment for families and the concession stand will have popcorn, snacks and sodas available for $1 each, said organizers.
