The annual Alzheimer’s walk will be held Nov. 1 in conjunction with the First Friday Downtown Stroll on the Square in West Plains.
Registration for the walk starts at 5 p.m. The opening ceremony will be held at 6 and the walk itself will start at 6:15 p.m. There will be a quilt giveaway, fun and games for kids, silent auction, bluegrass music, refreshments crafters and stores on the square will be open to shoppers.
A highlight of the evening, according to organizers, will be a costume competition for the best Halloween costume and the costume with the most purple.
The walk is organized as a way for the public to support those that are dealing with Alzheimer’s disease, which affects almost every family in the U.S., said organizers.
The walk is a slow walk around the square to show support and not a 5K walk, so everyone can participate, they added.
According to event coordinator Vena Schaffer more events are being planned. For more information call 417-496-1948.
