Howell County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
On the agenda, discussion of a county contract and the possibility of hiring a county employee. Commissioners are expected to open and consider bids for the purchase of four 2021 dump trucks and a 16-foot dump bed. Bids for those item are due by 11 a.m. Monday.
At 1 p.m. the commission is expected to review and award Road & Bridge bids that were opened on Thursday; the bids are for low water crossings and bridge projects in the Northern Commission District.
Accounts payable will be approved and guests recognized.
The public is welcome.
