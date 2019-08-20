Gary Cross

Funeral services for Gary John Cross, 78, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Cross passed away at 9:44 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 3, 1941, at Des Moines, Iowa, to Clare C. Cross and Lela Bernice Tool Cross. On Aug. 27, 1959, he was married at Wichita, Kan., to Marjorie Essex. He was affectionately known as Johnny by his wife of 60 years.
Before his retirement, Mr. Cross had worked at Southwest Truck Body (Now known as DRS) and Richman Oil Co. He owned Rocky Top Body Shop and went on to open and operate John’s Service Station Repair. Mr. Cross never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Cross, of the family home; three children, Carl “Butch” Cross and wife, Janet, Carthage, Mo., Tracy Asher and husband, Thomas, Pomona, Mo., and Gary John Cross II and wife, Nancy, St. Louis, Mo.,; six grandchildren, Joshua, Bryan, Jaclyn, Grant, Tommy and Christine; 12 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Clela Borysiewicz, Patricia Adey and Cleo Mahoney; brother-in-law, Dave Cockrum; close family friend, Bruce Collins; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents, daughter Winter Dawn Riley, four brothers Bud, Jack, Ted and Bernie Cross and one sister Kathleen Cockrum, preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Elijah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Elijah Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
