Austin and Brandi Evans of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Navy James Evans, born at 3:34 a.m. Oct. 29. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 and 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Angel, 6, and Izabel, 1. Her grandparents are Rodney and Linda Evans of Caufield, Mark and Rebecca Giermala of Chicago, Ill., and Christopher Marak of West Plains.
Brent and Shannah Wood of Sturkie, Ark., are parents of a daughter, Hadley Monroe Wood, born at 7:43 a.m. Oct. 29. She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 19 and 1/2 inches long. Her sibling is Mason Bryan, 19. Her grandparents are James and Martha Wood of Sturkie, Ark., and James and Pam Simpson of West Plains.
Ashley Slater of West Plains is the mother of a son, Jasper Anthony Slater, born at 10:25 p.m. Nov. 6. He weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. His siblings are Baylee, 2, and Damian, 1. His grandparents are David and Kathy Slater of West Plains.
Kevin and Emily May of Koshkonong are parents of a daughter, Piper Annette May, born at 1:26 a.m. Nov. 7. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 18 and 3/4 inches long. Her siblings are Connor Reed, 9, Hunter, 6, and Harper, 2. Her grandparents are Kevin and Dawn May of Pomona, Chad and Michelle Parrish of Koshkonong, and Ed and Brenda Griffin of West Plains.
Shawn Van Horn and Courtney Wisecarver of Birch Tree are parents of a daughter, Amaeya Grace Van Horn, born at 10:22 a.m. Nov. 7. She weighed 5 pounds 8 ounces and was 18 and 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Kenya, 8, Ridley, 5, and Saraya, 2.
Emmett Rector and Ami Nelson of Mtn. Grove are parents of a son, Braxton Rayne Rector, born at 7:44 p.m. Nov. 13. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Michael Bales and Amanda Reese of Mtn. View are parents of a daughter, Maylin Gary Laray Bales, born Nov. 16. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Justice, 17, Jacey, 9, Jessmyn, 26, and Malonnie, 17 months. Her grandparents are Lonnie and Tracey Reese of Winona and Gary and Sharon Bales of Mtn. View.
Gunner Collins and Alexis Howard of Theodosia are parents of a daughter, Mariah Marie Collins, born at 5:53 p.m. Nov. 17. She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. Her sibling is Axel, 3. Her grandparents are Angie and Sean Wensel of Isabella and Tim and Penny Collins of Gainesville.
Devin Scott O’connell and Michelle Nicole Lessenden of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Aspyn Vera O’connell, born Nov. 18. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces. Her sibling is Ronald, 2. Her grandparents are Scott O’connell of Phoenix, Ariz., Sheri O’Connell of Niceville, Fla., and Regena Tuttle of West Plains.
Cody and Lindsay Cleaves of Willow Springs are parents of a son, Jeb Nathaniel Cleaves, born at 1:44 p.m. Nov. 19. He weighed 6 pounds and was 19 and 1/2 inches long. His sibling is Anzlee, 2. His grandparents are Brad and Martha Stolba of Willow Springs and Dennis and Charlotte Cleaves of West Plains.
Corey and Jessica Collins of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Natalie Faye Collins, born at 6:33 a.m. Nov. 20. She weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces. Her siblings are Tyler, 3, and Amity, 2. Her grandparents are Tony and Anika Collins of Fountain, Colo., Evelyn Flood of Willow Springs and William Brashears of West Plains.
Richard and Cheyenne Rudolph of Willow Springs are parents of a daughter, Persephone Lynette Rudolph, born at 8:56 a.m. Nov. 20.She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 and 1/2 inches long. Her grandparents are Gregg and Christi Wells of Eugene, Ore., Richard Rudolph of Willow Springs and Amanda Diezi of Lancaster, S.C..
Keith and Mandi Burns are parents of a daughter, Ember Amethyst Burns, born 1:41 p.m. Nov. 20. She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 and 3/4 inches long. Her siblings are Remmy, 17, and Avery, 14. Her grandparents are Richard and Debra Burns of Orlando, Fla., and Stephanie Cormaci of West Plains.
Dawson and Bailee Chilton of West Plains are parents of a son, Kane Avery Chilton, born Nov. 21. He weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 21 and 1/4 inches long. His sibling is Adalyn, 3. His grandparents are Kris and Alicia Unger of Oakville, Michael and Darla Chilton of Eminence, Jason Norton, and Christina Harper of West Plains.
Amanda Russell of West Plains is the mother of a son, Levi Ryan Russell, born Nov. 21. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces. His sibling is Braxton, 1. His grandparents are Don O’Connor and Patricia Russell of West Plains.
Brian and Daisy Hite are parents of a son, Ezra Orion Hite, born 11:14 p.m. Nov. 22. He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. His siblings are Gabriella, 16, Malcom, 14, Destiny, 11, Gabriel, 9, Alexandra, 8, Elijiah, 6, Joshua, 5, Cayce, 4, Isabel, 3, and Logan, 1. His grandparents are Gary and Jean Hodges of Thayer, Timothy Hite of Escondido, Calif., and Lisa Walker of Poplar Bluff.
Daren Atkins and Alora Dietzel are parents of a son, Samuel Reece Atkins, born at 6:39 p.m. Nov. 24 at 6:39 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 and 1/2 inches long. His grandparents are Donald and Sherrie Dietzel of Pottersville, Christina Kenyon-Atkins, and the late Brian Atkins of West Plains.
Nicholas and Stephanie Wester of Birch Tree are parents of a daughter, Kendall Faye Webster, born at 8:09 p.m. Nov. 30. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Lee and Whitney Adams of Pomona and Jack and Neva Wester of Birch Tree.
Samantha Burlin of West Plains is the mother of a son, Draxx Randall Ray Burlin, born at 10:44 a.m. Dec. 1. He weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 and 1/2 inches long. His sibling is Marvel, 4. His grandparents are Randall and Toni Burlin of West Plains.
Jadon and Brittany Berry of Alton are parents of a daughter, Braylynn Leann Berry, born at 8:52 p.m. Dec. 2. She weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 and 1/2 inches long. Her sibling is Hazel, 1. Her grandparents are Will Boyd, Christina Bradley, and the late James and Leanna Neldon of Koshkonong.
Jason and Andrea Barnett of West Plains are parents of a son, Lawson James Barnett, born at 10:36 a.m. Dec. 3. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 and 1/2 inches long. His sibling is Sadie, 3. His grandparents are Brad and Shanna Barnett of Dora, Nick Schmitt, and Beth McMahon of West Plains.
Jonathan Allio and Alexis Devries of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Emery Maye Allio, born at 4:24 a.m. Dec. 5. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 and 1/2 inches long. Her grandparents are Richard and Sharon Allio of Rotunda West, Fla., and Mark and Amanda Watkins of Dora.
Michale Doolittle and Amanda Favorite of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Stella Mae Marie Doolittle, born at 6:42 a.m. Dec. 5. She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her sibling is Kingston, 19 months. Her grandparents are Victor Favorite of Maybank, Texas, Donna Favorite, Butch Doolittle and the late Lisa May Doolittle of West Plains.
Daniel and Heather Hewett of Caufield are parents of a daughter, Cedar Fawn Hewett, born at 4 a.m. Dec. 8. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Randy March and Emily Anstine of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Gracelynn Elizabeth Nikole Anstine, born at 8:03 p.m. Dec. 12. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her grandparents are Dennnis and Carina March of Viola, Ark., Destiny Anstine of West Plains and Leroy Meadows of Salem, Ark..
Crystal Baker of Thayer is the mother of a daughter, AhmearahMae Skigh Tune, born at 5:02 a.m. Dec. 15. She weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 and 1/2 inches long. Her siblings are Kianna, 17, Nichole, 14, and Stanley, 5.
Nicholas and Katie Hoskins of Ellington are parents of a daughter, Evelyn Kate Hoskins, born 6:19 p.m. Dec. 15. She weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her grandparents are Andrew and Anicia Whisenhunt of Eminence, Clint and Stacie Moss of Ellington, and Darrell Hoskins of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Royce and Joy Pace of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Mayella Joyce Pace, born at 10:47 a.m. Dec. 16. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her sibling is Jackson, 9. Her grandparents are Richard and Joyce Coppock of Thayer, Roy and Kate Pace of West Plains, and Alva Harston of Imboden, Ark..
Michael Maloy and Jessie Cullen of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Tilly Madelyn Maloy, born Dec. 17.
Mel McCay and Ashley Taylor of West Plains are parents of a son, Preston William McCay, born 8:03 a.m. Dec. 17. He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 21 and 1/2 inches long. His sibling is Everleigh, 1. His grandparents are Jonathan Taylor of Okeechobee, Fla., Eddy McCay of Bowie, Texas, Patricia Justice, and Joni Culton of West Plains.
Chelsey Baker of West Plains is the mother of a daughter, Raeliegh Mae Doolittle, born at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 19. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her siblings are Calsyn, 6, Avyana, 5, and Gabriel, 3.
Spencer Stevens and Shaylynn Guidry of Thayer are parents of a son, Elijah Blake Stevens, born at 7:57 p.m. Dec. 23. He weighed 7 pounds and was 22 inches long. His grandparents are Israel Guidry of Mtn. View, Miranda Dahm, and Mathew and Lillian Otyson of Thayer.
Cole Kirkman and Tabbatha House of Mtn. View are parents of a son, William Michael Kirkman, born at 2:33 a.m. Dec. 27. He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 22 inches long. His sibling is Cole, 2.
Dalton Yarber and Ashley Short of Mtn. View are parents of a daughter, born 8:20 p.m. Dec. 27. She weighed 8 pounds was 21 inches long. Her grandparents are Kyle and Tammy Yarber, Basil and Jane Carter, Lisa Messert, Ralph Alkire, and Rick, Alicia and Barbara Otwell, all of Mtn. Grove.
