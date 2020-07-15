The Howell County Health Department reports it has been notified of a 53rd case of COVID-19 identified within the county.
The patient, a resident of Caulfield, is isolating at home and following public health guidance, said health officials, adding the exposure has been linked to recent travel.
Contact tracing on the case indicates the patient has been on isolation since returning from traveling out of state, so exposure to the public is not a concern, said officials.
The number of active cases within the county currently stands at 7.
•
Wright County Health Department officials reported five new cases on Monday, bringing that county's total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 44. Of those, 21 patients are in isolation. No details were given.
•
Three new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and one probable case were reported by Douglas County health officials on Monday. All are said to be contacts to a previous case.
A low-risk exposure was reported to have occurred between 7:25 and 7:45 a.m. Thursday at Walmart in Ava.
The county now has 16 confirmed cases and four probable cases of infection, for a total of 20. Of those, 13 are considered active.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 28,826
7,500-10,000: St. Louis County.
1,000-4,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles, St. Louis City.
500-999: Boone, Buchanan, Clay, Jasper, Jefferson, McDonald, Newton.
100-499: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Greene, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lincoln, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Francois, Stoddard, Sullivan, Taney.
50-99: Andrew, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Gentry, Howell, Lawrence, Mississippi, Moniteau, New Madrid, Phelps, Warren, Webster.
25-49: Barton, Benton, Bollinger, Carroll, Clinton, Cooper, Harrison, Henry, Livingston, Macon, Marion, Miller, Morgan, Nodaway, Pike, Ray, Shannon, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Vernon, Washington, Wright.
10-24: Bates, Caldwell, Cedar, Crawford, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Douglas, Gasconade, Grundy, Linn, Montgomery, Osage, Polk, Ralls, Randolph, Reynolds, Ripley, Scotland, Texas.
Deaths: 1,093.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 28,939
1,000-4,999: Benton, Hot Spring, Lincoln, Pulaski, Washington.
500-999: Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Jefferson, Lee, Pope, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Yell.
100-499: Ashley, Carroll, Chicot, Cleburne, Columbia, Crawford, Cross, Garland, Greene, Howard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lonoke, Madison, Miller, Mississippi, Nevada, Phillips, Saline, Union, White.
50-99: Arkansas, Boone, Bradley, Clark, Conway, Desha, Drew, Grant, Hempstead, Independence, Logan, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sharp.
25-49: Baxter, Cleveland, Franklin, Izard, Jackson, Lafayette, Little River, Ouachita, Perry, Prairie, Van Buren.
10-24: Dallas, Fulton, Marion, Monroe, Newton, Pike, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Woodruff.
Deaths: 323.Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
